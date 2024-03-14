Watch: MLB Spring Breakout, Pirates v. Orioles

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — The inaugural MLB Spring Breakout will take place this weekend, and KSL.com is here to stream some of the games.

The four-day event will showcase MLB's future athletes, with current stars from Minor League Baseball. These games will feature each team's top prospects ahead of the league's opening day on March 28. The event will take place from March 14-16 during spring training at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums.

Check out today's game, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Baltimore Orioles, in the video above.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

SportsMLB
KSL.com Sports

Most Viewed

ARE YOU GAME?

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  