Want to run for office in 2024? The window to file closes next week

SALT LAKE CITY — If running for office was one of your 2024 New Year's resolutions, there are just a few days left to cross it off your list.

That's thanks to a change in Utah law that moved the candidacy filing deadline to early January, compared to the second Friday in March — which was the cutoff in recent elections.

Although lawmakers approved SB170 in 2022, this year will be the first election cycle with the new law in place. Under the new law, prospective candidates in each general election year will have five business days to file with election officials, beginning on Jan. 2, or the first business day following Jan. 2 if it falls on a weekend.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced the opening of the filing period on Tuesday morning, which officially ushers in the 2024 elections in the state.

"We're kicking off election year today," Henderson said in a social media post. "Candidates can begin filing in my office or their county clerk's office this morning through close of business January 8. Doors open at 8:00 AM."

The new filing deadline applies to partisan candidates in federal, statewide, county and local races. Henderson agreed to allow independent presidential candidates until March 5 to file the necessary signatures for ballot access, after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sued over the Jan. 8 deadline.

Utah will hold primary elections on June 25, and Election Day is Nov. 5.

More information for candidates and voters can be found at vote.utah.gov.

