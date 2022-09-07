Iran hires coach Carlos Queiroz for 3rd World Cup together

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TEHRAN, Iran — Carlos Queiroz has been rehired as Iran coach and will take the national soccer team to its third straight World Cup together. Iran will face the United States, England and Wales at the tournament in Qatar. Queiroz will coaching at his fourth World Cup after failing to lead Egypt to this year's tournament. He coached his native Portugal at the 2010 World Cup before leading Iran at the 2014 and 2018 editions. Iran is the second World Cup team to fire the coach who achieved qualification. Morocco removed Vahid Halilhodžić last month.

