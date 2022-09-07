Iran hires coach Carlos Queiroz for 3rd World Cup together

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 7, 2022 at 7:44 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TEHRAN, Iran — Carlos Queiroz has been rehired as Iran coach and will take the national soccer team to its third straight World Cup together. Iran will face the United States, England and Wales at the tournament in Qatar. Queiroz will coaching at his fourth World Cup after failing to lead Egypt to this year's tournament. He coached his native Portugal at the 2010 World Cup before leading Iran at the 2014 and 2018 editions. Iran is the second World Cup team to fire the coach who achieved qualification. Morocco removed Vahid Halilhodžić last month.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  