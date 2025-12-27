Arsenal stays top as Man City applies the pressure and Liverpool resurgence continues

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

MANCHESTER, England — Arsenal resisted a late fightback from Brighton on Saturday to keep hold of first place in the Premier League and stay ahead of Manchester City.

City briefly held top spot after a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest, but when Arsenal beat Brighton by the same score later in the day, it returned to the summit with a two-point advantage over Pep Guardiola's team.

Liverpool's resurgence continued with a 2-1 win of its own against last-place Wolverhampton, which set a new Premier League record for the longest winless run from the start of a season.

Another set piece goal and another own goal kept Arsenal at the top of the standings — but it required an outstanding save from David Raya to deny Brighton.

Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's team a 14th-minute lead with a low shot from the edge of the area. And when Brighton's Georginio Rutter headed a wicked Declan Rice corner into his own net seven minutes into the second half, Arsenal was in control.

But nerves began to spread around the Emirates when Diego Gomez pulled a goal back against the run of play in the 64th. Yankuba Minteh then hit a shot that was destined for the top corner until Raya stretched an arm to push it away.

"Their goal changed the momentum a little bit and they pressed us towards the end, but we got the three points and that's all that matters," Odegaard said. "Lots of positives and still some things we can improve, but overall a good game and another win."

Arsenal has become a set piece specialist and in recent weeks it has benefited from a slew of own goals, with Rutter's the latest to prove decisive.

It was the fourth time in as many games an opponent has scored an own goal against the league leader.

Rayan Cherki kept Manchester City's Premier League title challenge powering on with a late winner at Nottingham Forest.

The France forward's 83rd minute strike secured victory at the City Ground to make it six league wins in a row for Pep Guardiola's team. City is on an eight-game winning run in all.

"Today is a big win," Cherki told TNT Sports. "I'm proud of the team because this game is very complicated to win."

It was Cherki's second goal in three games and fifth overall. He also provided an assist with an intricate pass to Tijjani Reijnders to put City ahead three minutes into the second half.

Omari Hutchinson equalized for relegation-fighting Forest, which was holding out for a crucial point until Cherki fired through a crowded box for the winner.

Guardiola, who has won 12 league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, looks like a man who believes his team is ready to regain the crown it surrendered to Liverpool last season. He joined in the celebrations with the traveling fans after the final whistle — acting conductor as they celebrated wildly after another win.

"When we won a lot of titles in Barcelona, Bayern Munich, here, you have a lot of games of this type," he said. "The body language, how we celebrated, the connection with the fans is there."

A fourth straight win for Liverpool and another sign that Florian Wirtz is finding his feet in England's top flight.

Wirtz scored his first Premier League goal since joining the defending champion from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and it proved to be decisive against Wolves.

Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead before halftime after Ryan Gravenberch had opened the scoring at Anfield, but Wolves halved the deficit through Santiago Bueno after the break.

"I was confident that I will score one day, but of course I wanted to start earlier, scoring and assisting," Wirtz said. "It was like this and I have to accept it. I just know that it would come and I tried to keep going like that."

After seeing its title defense unravel between September and November, Liverpool is now on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Wolves are on a very different run. After 18 rounds of the season the Midlands club has set a new low in the Premier League era — overtaking the record it shared with Sheffield United for the longest winless start to a campaign.

Kevin Schade scored a hat trick in Brentford's 4-1 rout of Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bournemouth ahead of the January transfer window when he is reportedly a target for some of the Premier League's top clubs, including Man City.

West Ham's relegation fight was dealt a blow as Raul Jimenez scored in the 85th to seal a 1-0 win for Fulham, while second-to-bottom Burnley drew 0-0 with Everton.

