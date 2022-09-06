News / Utah / 

Search and rescue crews respond to several calls over holiday weekend

By Debbie Worthen, KSL-TV | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 7:19 a.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams from Salt Lake and Utah counties had a busy Labor Day weekend with over a dozen rescue efforts since Friday.

Eight of those were in Utah County, and Unified police in Salt Lake City confirmed there were four missions on Monday.

In all, at least two people have died.

Saturday night in American Fork Canyon, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Thomas Rawe died after suffering some kind of fall. He was hiking alone.

On Monday, in the mountains east of Salt Lake City, crews say a 22-year-old man fell in Neffs Canyon. He didn't survive.

And, near Lake Catherine, Unified police say a 60-year-old man fell 60 feet and suffered head injuries. At last report, he was still alive.

"I witnessed that actually," said Tyler Brown. "I was up on Catherine's Pass when the helicopter came and landed by the lake."

Crews expected a busy weekend, and with record high temperatures in the valleys, many people headed to the canyon areas to beat the heat.

Unified police expect to have a full count on calls for help on Tuesday.

