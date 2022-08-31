Chased driver doesn't stop until tires are gone and vehicle catches fire, police say

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

MILLCREEK — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen truck and didn't stop trying to get away until the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The owner of the stolen truck was at the scene of the fire and arrest and caught it all on cellphone video. He'd been trying to catch the thief since Sunday.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday an officer spotted a stolen Ford F-350 hauling a stolen trailer near 2700 South and 700 East. As the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away, ran a red light "and drove into oncoming traffic numerous times," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police stopped chasing the truck due to public safety concerns as it was headed south toward Midvale.

Once in Midvale, officers in unmarked patrol cars spotted the vehicle again and followed, according to Unified police. Near 11400 S. Redwood Road, officers were able to successfully deploy tire spikes about 10:20 p.m.

The truck continued to flee, however, and Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said the pursuing officers could see its tires "were coming apart." By the time it reached the Daybreak area, only the rims were left.

"The vehicle continued to flee and crashed at approximately 4775 W. Daybreak Parkway. The subject continued to try and flee after the vehicle crashed, revving the engine and spinning what was left of the tires and rims. While doing so, the rear driver tire caught on fire and ultimately lit the vehicle on fire," the affidavit says.

Josh Minson, the truck's owner, was following the chase on police scanners.

"They're like, it's sparking, it's engulfed now. I'm listening to the police scanner and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?" Minson told KSL-TV.

"The subject looked out the window multiple times, observed the fire and kept revving the engine and trying to flee," the affidavit continues. "The subject only exited the vehicle once the fire entered the cabin of the pickup."

"So this guy's in my truck for 20-plus minutes engulfed in flames, revving and trying to get away — mind you, my wheel was against the curb with no tire," Minson said.

The driver, Trent Michael Kezior, 39, then tried to run from officers but was chased down by a police K-9 and seven officers, but he "continued to resist even with the amount of officers attempting to take him into custody," according to the affidavit. He was arrested just before 10:40 p.m.,

By that time, Minson had caught up to his now-burning truck and had his cellphone camera at the ready. In the video "you see him in, like, a basketball move, and he's like boom! This guy chucks him down then the cops tackle him," Monson said.

A passenger who was also in the truck got out and immediately surrendered, while stating "he was not complicit in the crime and wanted to exit the vehicle but was unable to do so due to the erratic driving of the subject," the affidavit states.

Cutler said Kezior is believed to have fled from police in the same vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Riverton, a few days ago. The trailer, which was stolen out of Midvale, had two motorcycles in it, she said. The bikes were not damaged in the fire.

Kezior was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of failing to stop for police, three counts of reckless endangerment, reckless burning, failing to stop at the command of an officer, six counts of interfering with an arresting officer, and two counts of receiving a stolen vehicle. Unified police say numerous agencies from the south end of the valley assisted in the arrest and putting out the fire.

"At the end of the day, I don't care about the truck. None of the officers were hurt. None of the citizens were hurt. There was no real property damage anywhere," said Minson. "Which, to me, is amazing."

Kezior is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in another case next month. In that case, he is charged in 2nd District Court with possession of a weapon by a restricted person and theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, according to court records.

In April, Kezior was charged in another case with theft by receiving stolen property for driving a stolen F-150 that had a license plate that was reported stolen from a second vehicle, according to charging documents, in addition to being charged with other crimes. Kezior's co-defendant in that case was his passenger in the truck Tuesday night, according to police.

Contributing: Debbie Worthen, KSL-TV

×

Most recent Police & Courts stories