The Utah Checkdown podcast: Will high preseason rankings hurt or help the Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah checked in at No. 8 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. Is it too high, too low, or just about right? We discuss what this means for the team coming into the 2022 season.

Also, we look at some key position battles in fall camp and what the latest news about ESPN dropping out of the Big Ten media rights discussions means for the Pac-12.

Give the podcast a listen below or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Google and Spotify, and many more.

