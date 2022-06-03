Ogden man charged with kidnapping man who was shot during struggle

An Ogden man was charged Thursday with kidnapping a man at gunpoint in May before the gun went off during a struggle and injured the victim. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

OGDEN — An Ogden resident has been charged with trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint before that man was shot during a struggle over the gun.

He is also accused of firing a gun outside a home in January.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 24, was charged Thursday in two separate cases. Rodriguez is charged in one case with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, second-degree felonies; and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Ogden police were called to a home on Wall Avenue around 8 p.m. on May 10, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his hip. The man, who was taken to an Ogden hospital, told police that he had been working on Rodriguez's car. Rodriguez arrived and learned the man was still working on the car's sensors, then began arguing with the man and said he wanted to fight him, charging documents state. Rodriguez was asked to leave or else the police would be called, and he later left.

Rodriguez came back a short time later and allegedly brandished a firearm at the man working on his car. Rodriguez put the gun against the man's ribs and told the man to get into the car, according to the charges. The man told police he feared for his life, saying he felt that "if he got into the car, (Rodriguez) will for sure kill him."

The man tried to grab the gun and push Rodriguez away, and a struggle ensued between Rodriguez, the man and another person at the scene. During the struggle, the gun went off and hit the man in the left hip.

In addition to the incident in May, prosecutors filed charges Thursday against Rodriguez in connection with a separate incident from January.

On Jan. 24, police were sent to a home on Grant Avenue after hearing reports of gunshots. Police later learned that Rodriguez, one of his family members and two other people had driven to the Grant Avenue home and confronted those in the home. The group "demanded a specific person come outside so they can harm him," charging documents say.

Police believe that Rodriguez had a gun with him, and the group confronted the residents outside the home. Rodriguez and his cousin took turns handling the gun, and Rodriguez fired two rounds during the incident, according to the charges. No one was injured during the incident and property was damaged. Police found two spent shell casings at the scene.

Rodriguez was charged in that case Friday with possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

In both cases, police noted that the Department of Homeland Security verified that Rodriguez is a resident of El Salvador and is in the country illegally, making him a restricted person who cannot purchase or own firearms. Charges in both cases say Rodriguez told police he didn't have the documents needed to own a gun, but he purchased a gun online.

Rodriguez is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Monday.

