Have You Seen This? A squirrel causes quite the delay at minor league game

Screenshot of a video of a squirrel running rampant during a minor league baseball game. (@MiLB Twitter)

GOIN' NUTS FOR BASEBALL — There's something special about an evening at a Minor League baseball game. The cheap tickets, nostalgic atmosphere and wholesome entertainment make for a great way to spend a summer night.

And who is to say that it's only for humans? Definitely not the squirrel that meandered its way onto the field during a game against the Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bison last weekend.

The little guy caused quite a stir as he took a self-guided tour through just about every corner of the park as multiple people tried to corral it.

The ball boys, the grounds crew and players on both teams all attempted to capture the elusive critter.

SQUIRREL DELAY pic.twitter.com/1P3Ru5xeGW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022

They tried to corner it; they tried to catch it with a bucket; and they tried to throw a net on it — none of it worked. Eventually, a member of the grounds crew got down on the ground and grabbed the squirrel to end the lengthy and humorous delay. He also appeared to get bit in the process, causing the play-by-play announcer to say, "He's gonna need a tetanus shot."

And speaking of the announcer, his call of the squirrel delay may have been the best part of the whole sage.

Some great lines here:

"They're trying to corner it. They're closing in. Annndd no they're not."

"A human chasing a squirrel (breaks out in laughter) is never gonna win."

"The grounds crew, the bullpen, everyone is trying to corral this beast."

"Oh, they had a net, then they had a bucket and the squirrel has broken through."

As for the squirrel, the Clippers confirmed that it had been safely released outside of the stadium.

