Jordan High student hit, killed by TRAX train in Sandy

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a TRAX train in Sandy early Monday, officials said. (Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

SANDY — A teenager died after being hit by a TRAX train in Sandy early Monday, officials said.

The victim's name or age has not yet been released, but Canyons School District officials confirmed the victim was a Jordan High School student.

"With great sadness, I'm writing to inform our school community that a Jordan High student has died from injuries sustained in a Monday morning accident on the TRAX line near our campus," a district spokesman said in a message to the school community.

The death of a peer can be difficult for teenagers to process, and our school has a plan in place to provide students with the appropriate supports," the message said.

About 7:30 a.m., the student was westbound on a bicycle at 8751 South, noticed the train heading north and waited for it to pass, said Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.

"The gate arms remained down after that northbound train passed, but the cyclist decided to go underneath the gate arm and didn't see a southbound train that was coming almost simultaneously, and was struck and killed by that train," Arky said.

The state medical examiner was called to the scene to investigate.

Arky urged people to remember that they may not see another train coming, but often two trains pass at the same time from different directions.

The accident prompted temporary delays on TRAX throughout the south side of the county into mid-morning.

Jordan High counselors, assisted by Canyons District student-services staff members, are available to meet at the counseling center with students affected by the death, officials added.

