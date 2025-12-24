North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test-firing of long-range missiles, KCNA says

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing ​on Wednesday of long-range surface-to-air missiles at a launch site near its east coast, state media Korean Central News Agency reported.

The test, ⁠aimed at assessing the nuclear-armed country's strategic technology for developing a new type of high-altitude ‌missile, destroyed targets in the air from 124 miles away, KCNA ⁠said.

Kim also observed construction work at a separate site on an ‌8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine ‍capable of launching surface-to-air missiles, KCNA said. It did not identify ⁠the location or the date of ⁠his visit.

The submarine project is part of the North Korean ruling party's effort to modernize the country's Navy, one of five key policies the party is pushing to develop its defense capabilities, KCNA said.

Kim was quoted as saying that the all-out development of nuclear capabilities and modernization of the Navy are essential ‍and inevitable, while "the present world is by no means peaceful."

Kim also said South Korea's plan for developing a nuclear submarine, agreed with Washington, would further inflame tensions on the Korean Peninsula and poses a risk to national security that requires him to take action.

In a separate statement, North Korean state media criticized the recent entry ‌of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine into a South Korean port, calling it "an act of escalating military ‌tensions" on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

On Tuesday, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Greeneville arrived at the Busan port for crew shore leave and the loading of supplies, the South Korean Navy said.

North Korea also said earlier ⁠this week that Japan ​was showing its intention to possess nuclear ⁠weapons, encouraged by South ‌Korea's moves to develop a nuclear submarine.