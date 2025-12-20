Australia holds day of reflection to honor victims of Bondi Beach attack

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SYDNEY — Australia held a day of reflection on Sunday to honor those killed and wounded in a mass ​shooting that targeted a seaside Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach a week ago.

The gun attack, Australia's worst in nearly 30 years, is being investigated as an act ⁠of terrorism targeting Jews. Authorities have ramped up patrols and policing across the country to prevent further antisemitic violence.

Australian flags were flown ‌at half-mast on Sunday on federal and New South Wales state government buildings, with an ⁠official minute of silence to be held at 12:47 a.m. MST.

Authorities also invited Australians to ‌light a candle on ‍Sunday night "as a quiet act of remembrance with family, friends or loved ones" of ⁠the 15 people killed and dozens wounded in the ⁠attack, allegedly carried out by a father and son.

"At 6:47 p.m., you can light a candle in your window to remember the victims of the antisemitic terrorist attack in Bondi and support those who are grieving," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on social media platform X late on Saturday.

Albanese, under pressure from critics who say his government has not done enough to curb a surge in antisemitism since Israel launched its ‍war in Gaza, has vowed to strengthen hate laws in the wake of the massacre.

On Saturday, the government of New South Wales, which includes Sydney, pledged to introduce a bill on Monday to ban the display of symbols and flags of "terrorist organizations", including those of al-Qaeda, Al Shabaab, Boko Haram, Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic State.

Around 1,000 surf lifesavers returned to duty at Bondi Beach on Saturday, restarting patrols after a halt sparked by the shooting on the ‌first evening of the Jewish festival.

A day earlier, Australia's Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach for prayers, while hundreds of swimmers and ‌surfers formed a huge circle in the waters off the beach to honor victims.

Alleged gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene. His 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who was also shot by police and emerged from a coma on Tuesday afternoon, has been charged with 59 offenses, including murder ⁠and terrorism, according to police. ​He remained in custody in the hospital.

Authorities believe the pair ⁠was inspired by the militant Sunni ‌Muslim group Islamic State, with flags of the group allegedly found in the car the two took to Bondi.