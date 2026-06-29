KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: June 27, 2026

Our winner this week is a hunting and fishing maniac! Six-year-old Tommy finally got a trip with the big boys when he joined his dad and buddy for a fishing trip to Flaming Gorge. Tommy was a great deckhand, reeling in fish and helping out. When the rod went off on this big fish, Tommy was on the rod and ended up catching a bigger kokanee then any his dad has ever caught! Dad says this kid is going to cost him a lot of money as he already has a replica being done at the taxidermist of his 23-inch tiger trout he caught, and now dad says he's getting a replica of this koke as well. A cool catch there, Tommy, as it won you our big prize for havng the Snapshot of the Week!

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