90th annual Obon festival gathers more than a thousand attendees in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The soaring temperatures of an early July evening did little to stop more than a thousand people from gathering in downtown Salt Lake City to participate in the 90th annual Obon Festival.

The festival is a way for attendees to honor and remember their ancestors.

There was plenty of water available for the guests who came to celebrate Obon. Teams of Boy Scouts carted around 5-gallon coolers of water, refilling the refill stations that dotted around the block.

Misters were positioned near the main stage, attempting to cool the event organizers as they announced the various events scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening.

Dozens of participants had brought umbrellas as protection against the sun, seeking the shade they offered. Those on the northern side hid behind the walls lining the street, while those on the southern side lined up in the shadows of power poles, trying to beat the heat.

"It's always hot," said Stan Hirai, instructor for the Ogden and Salt Lake Taiko Group. He had been coming to the festival for years, attending the Obon Festival when he was younger before taking up leadership of the Taiko groups.

Hirai recalled that in previous years, Obon organizers sprayed water down the road to help cool the asphalt so dancers could participate. This year, they didn't douse the roads, but it could only have helped. "The heat was tough," Hirai admitted.

Food stalls and vendors lined the southern side of the street, preparing food for hungry guests. The Japanese Buddhist Temple remained open throughout the afternoon and evening, providing a place to purchase a meal as part of their largest temple fundraiser while also offering a glimpse into its place of worship.

A team of Boy Scouts brings a five-gallon cooler of water through the crowds at the Japanese Obon Festival on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: Joe Wirthlin, KSL)

Medical personnel were on site, ready to help provide needed medical assistance.

Jordan Ortiz with Gold Cross Ambulance said they hadn't been needed throughout the afternoon and into the evening, but remained ready to help should anyone overheat.

"It's been pretty fun," Ortiz said, admitting this was her first time attending the festival. "I'm not familiar with Japanese culture." She praised the event organizers, saying she had not gone hungry thanks to the attentive care of their hosts. "I'm excited to see the dancing," she added.

One of the dancers also had a lot of fun. Twelve-year-old Willow Akimoto, from Hawaii, had been dancing for seven years. She said it was "really cool" to perform traditional Hawaiian dances at the beginning of the event.

Twelve-year-old Willow Akimoto from Hawaii opened the 90th annual Japanese Obon Festival on Saturday with a traditional Hawaiian hula dance. (Photo: Joe Wirthlin, KSL)

She explained that many Japanese people live in Hawaii, and that she attended a Buddhist temple there in her home state. Her family had traveled to Salt Lake City to visit their family, and Akimoto was invited to share her talent with those gathered downtown.

"For me, dancing is… " It's a great way to connect with Hawaii, and it's really fun," Akimoto said. She also said she was really grateful to her Kuma Hula Kapua Francisco, the teacher who had helped her learn how to dance. "He has been a great teacher," she said.

Her mother, Rachel McLain, said she was so proud of her daughter. "It's really brave of her to get up in front of the large crowd and perform so gracefully, especially during the 90th annual festival."

Following Akimoto's dance, which opened the dance and musical celebrations, the Ogden Buddhist Taiko performers took to the streets. Despite the lingering heat, the drummers performed five unique songs, each followed by rounds of applause from the audience.

"They did good," Hirai said with a smile. His mother had grown up attending the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple, and he said he had a lot of history there as well.

Members of the Ogden Buddhist Taiko Group perform at the 90th annual Japanese Obon Festival on Saturday. (Photo: Joe Wirthlin, KSL)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was unable to attend the festival, but he still wanted to honor the Japanese Americans who helped shape Utah over generations. He officially declared July 11, 2026, as Japanese Heritage Day in Utah.

"It's a really fun time," Hirai said. "It's a time to commemorate those who have passed on. In Japanese society, it's a good time. It's like Thanksgiving and Christmas all in one. It's a lot of fun."

Following the proclamation, the dancers prepared to enter the street. Organizers spraypainted four lines in a large oval around the block, creating three lanes for dancers to follow. The dancers all entered the square in tune with the music, some in traditional Japanese dress and some in modern clothing.

The dancing began at 8 p.m. and continued until the end of the festival at 10 p.m.

"Anybody should dance anytime," Hirai said.

Hundreds of dancers took to the street in Japantown in Salt Lake City to celebrate the 90th annual Obon Festival on Saturday. (Photo: Joe Wirthlin, KSL)

Hundreds of dancers took to the square, while hundreds more watched. Trey Imamura, the festival chair and a board member at the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple, said there were more than 900 dancers participating in the evening's festivities.

"Thank you for taking the time to come and celebrate, especially in the brutal heat!" Imamura said.

While Japantown has shrunk to a single block, the Obon Festival showcased that the remaining block was still alive and well. "We've gotta keep Japantown Street open here," Hirai added.