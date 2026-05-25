Weber County home sustains estimated $250,000 in fire damage

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A home in Weber County suffered severe damage in a fire on Sunday, police said.

About 12:30 p.m., homeowners in the area of 2100 South in West Haven "reported returning home to find smoke on the main level of the residence," the Weber Fire District said in a news release.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the garage, and they quickly gained control of the fire.

"Fortunately, the homeowners remained safely outside, and there were no reported human injuries. Unfortunately, some pets were transported to a local veterinarian for care," the fire district said. They did not say whether the pets were severely injured.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the kitchen and caused major damage throughout the home, with damage estimated at $250,000. An adjoining home also sustained smoke damage.

The Weber Fire District Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.