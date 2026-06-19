Teenage girl killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Garden City

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - June 19, 2026 at 7:59 p.m.

 
A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday when the off-highway vehicle she was riding on overturned in Garden City, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday when the off-highway vehicle she was riding on overturned in Garden City, according to police. (Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement)

Save Story

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A 17-year-old girl was killed Friday when the off-highway vehicle she was riding in overturned in Garden City, according to law enforcement.

Police said four teenagers from California were doing "donuts" in the parking lot of Heritage Park at about 4:15 p.m. when the off-highway vehicle they were riding tipped over. The 17-year-old girl was ejected from the back of the vehicle, according to Capt. Chase Pili with the Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Medical responders provided aid, but the girl — who has not been identified — was pronounced dead, Pili said.

Officers said the department "offers its sympathies and condolences to family and friends during this difficult time," adding that the incident is under investigation.

More information was not immediately available.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsNorthern Utah
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  