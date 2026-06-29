Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby in Rich County crash

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - June 29, 2026 at 6:34 p.m.

 
A pregnant woman was seriously injured and lost her baby in a collision in Box Elder County on Sunday afternoon.

A pregnant woman was seriously injured and lost her baby in a collision in Box Elder County on Sunday afternoon. (Ray Boone, KSL)

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RANDOLPH, Rich County — A pregnant woman was seriously injured and lost her baby in a collision Sunday afternoon in Rich County.

The crash happened at 4:32 p.m, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety release. A 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading south on state Route 16 when it drifted left and into the northbound lane, striking a 2020 Ford F-150.

The front passenger of the pickup, a woman who was eight months pregnant, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter. Officials stated it was later determined that she had lost the baby as a result of a crash.

Troopers suspect the driver of the pickup fell asleep, which caused him to drift into the northbound lane.

Correction: A previous version said the crash happened in Box Elder County. It was in Rich County.

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