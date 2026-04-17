Mounted New York police officer and his horse corner suspected purse snatcher in Manhattan

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2026 at 10:02 p.m.

 
This image taken from bodycam shows a New York police officer on horseback chasing an alleged purse theft on Wednesday, in New York. The officer was able to corner the suspected purse snatcher.

This image taken from bodycam shows a New York police officer on horseback chasing an alleged purse theft on Wednesday, in New York. The officer was able to corner the suspected purse snatcher. (New York Police Department via AP)

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NEW YORK — A New York City police officer on horseback nabbed a suspected purse snatcher after chasing her through the streets of Manhattan at full gallop — a wild scene evoking the clip-clopping past of a city where lights, sirens and squad cars are the norm.

The late Wednesday morning pursuit began when the victim reported the theft. The officer — whose name has not been released — and his horse quickly took up the chase that was captured on his bodycam and also by a television news crew that happened to be in the area for an unrelated story.

The officer repeatedly screamed at the suspect to stop running, but she refused while denying she had taken the purse. The brief hoof chase went along sidewalks, under scaffolding, between parked cars and across streets before the woman was stopped by a pedestrian and then detained by the officer.

The woman was charged with larceny and providing false information. Authorities said she had been convicted of murder in the April 2000 fatal shooting of a cab driver and had served time in prison before being released. She is currently on lifetime parole.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

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