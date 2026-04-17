1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp

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KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travelers on an East Tennessee interstate were forced to brake for workers — and drones, perhaps even a queen — when a truck carrying about 1 million bees crashed Friday.

The swarm shut down an exit of Interstate 40 in Knoxville, said Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation regional spokesperson. There were no injuries, he said.

"The ramp from I-40 East to Henley Street is back open but the truck is destroyed and the bees are… well… buzzing," Nagi posted, along with a photo of a person in beekeeper garb. "Unless you are dressed in this outfit please stay in your vehicles in this area."

Update: The ramp from I-40 East to Henley Street is back open but the truck is destroyed and the bees are… well… buzzing. Unless you are dressed in this outfit please stay in your vehicles in this area. #sting#stungpic.twitter.com/SF5dSltbDl — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 17, 2026

Later Friday, Nagi confirmed that all of the bees had been moved from the area and the truck was removed.

What could not be as easily quelled were the puns.

"So, this is the buzz around town?" Rep. Tim Burchett wrote on social media. "This stuff just writes itself."

The Virginia Department of Transportation commiserated on social media. Its northern division reminisced about a 2018 crash that similarly released a swarm of bees on Interstate 495, prompting the advice, "Please roll up your windows."