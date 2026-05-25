Motorcyclist killed in collision with tour bus in Kane County

BIG WATER, Kane County — A motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a bus when the biker attempted a U-turn.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 89 and had just crossed into Utah from Arizona. Behind the motorcycle, a Van Hool tour bus with 29 occupants was also traveling north.

The motorcyclist pulled to the right shoulder, slowed down, then turned left in a U-turn, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

"The Yamaha failed to yield to the tour bus approaching from behind. The Yamaha was impacted in a T-bone collision by the front driver side of the bus," UHP said.

The tour bus skidded before coming to a rest, with the Yamaha under its front right bumper. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, was ejected from his bike and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The bus driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and released shortly after, according to UHP. The tour group, which was transporting tourists from the United Kingdom, was headed to Kanab for the night, UHP Lt. Cameron Roden said.