Man shot, killed at Taylorsville gas station

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed in Taylorsville early Saturday during a fight at a Speedway gas station.

Police received a call of shots fired at 3:17 a.m. near 3600 West and 4700 South, Taylorsville Police Lt. Aaron Cheshire said.

When police arrived on the scene, Cheshire said they found that a Hispanic man in his early 20s had been killed.

According to a police investigation, a group was gathered at the gas station when an altercation took place. During the altercation, police said "some people started shooting."

No one is yet in custody, Cheshire said, but police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.