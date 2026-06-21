Magna family left shaken after hit-and-run driver crashes through backyard fence

SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna family is searching for answers after a car plowed through their backyard fence in a startling hit‑and‑run caught on home security cameras.

The crash happened Friday, June 12, about 4:30 p.m. near 2800 South and 9000 West — just minutes after the family had left for a weekend road trip to California.

Ashley McCombs, who rents the home with her husband and two brothers-in-law, says the call they received on the road didn't seem real at first.

"At first we were like, 'It's a joke,'" McCombs said. "But we got on and looked at camera footage, and sure enough, we see that car go flying through our fence."

The footage shows a red or orange Dodge Caliber driving down the street and turning the corner. But seconds later, the car veers across the road and straight into the back of the family's home, smashing through the fence and into their yard.

"They weren't swerving in any way … they even turned the corner slow, had their signal on," McCombs said. "But from the corner to my house, we don't know what happened. In my mind, I just can't wrap my head around what could have happened in that split second to go through the fence like that. I have no idea!"

Instead of stopping, the driver — along with what appears to be a passenger — circles around the yard and then drives back out through the damaged fence, fleeing the scene.

"It's scary because my kids could've been back there," she said.

The family is now left with damage, confusion, and a lingering sense of vulnerability.

"Knowing that someone went through our fence, I feel not as safe anymore," McCombs said. "I just feel more exposed now … that's more access to my house and to my kids and … now we have to take extra security measures to make sure things don't get broken into."

Despite the shock, McCombs says she hopes the driver wasn't injured — but still believes accountability is necessary.

"It sucks that my fence is ruined, but I would still hope that they're OK," McCombs said. "I do hope the person … didn't get injured in any way, but I do think they need to be held accountable."

Unified police describe the driver as a man between 20 and 30 years old. The vehicle is believed to be a red or orange Dodge Caliber with minimal visible damage. Those with any information related to the situation are asked to contact Unified police and reference case No. 26-50890.