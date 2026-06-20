'Life-threatening': Juab County wildfire forces evacuations as it explodes to 13,000 acres

By Alex Tumalip, KSL | Updated - June 20, 2026 at 10:42 p.m. | Posted - June 20, 2026 at 9:06 a.m.

 
The Iron Fire burns on the hillside above Eureka, Juab County, on Saturday. The town of was ordered to evacuate as the fire exploded to 13,323 acres in size.

The Iron Fire burns on the hillside above Eureka, Juab County, on Saturday. The town of was ordered to evacuate as the fire exploded to 13,323 acres in size. (Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

8 photos
Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Evacuations were ordered in Eureka as the Iron Fire grew to 13,323 acres on Saturday evening.
  • Juab County issued an emergency alert urging residents to evacuate immediately, and westbound U.S. 6 between Elberta and Eureka is closed.
  • A shelter is open at a Church of Jesus Christ meetinghouse in Elberta for evacuees.

EUREKA, Juab County — Residents in Juab County were ordered to evacuate Saturday night after a new human-caused wildfire exploded to over 10,000 acres through the day.

"My message is please listen to your law enforcement. Evacuations are not only for your safety but for our firefighters' safety," said Kelly Wickens, spokesperson for the Divison of Fire, Forestry and State Lands.

More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze burning less than 1½ mile away from the town of Eureka.

The fire, dubbed the Iron Fire, was mapped at 13,323 acres as of Saturday evening. Officials have not disclosed the specific cause of the fire.

Juab County Emergency Management sent an alert telling residents to "leave immediately" and to "not stop to gather belongings," adding conditions were life-threatening and changing rapidly. Any resident who could not leave was asked to dial 911.

A shelter for evacuees is open at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 15456 S. 12800 West, in Elberta, the alert said.

Eureka had 662 to 828 residents as of the 2020 census.

Additionally, westbound U.S. 6 between Elberta and Eureka is closed due to the fire, and drivers should avoid the area, the Utah Department of Transportation said on X. The blaze also caused the closure of Homansville Pass Road to U.S. 6.

The fire started on private lands but spread to Bureau of Land Management land and is still threatening structures in Broad Canyon, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the winds shifted, forcing the flames toward Eureka, and several ranches and structures were earlier urged to be ready to evacuate, the division said.

Smoke from the Iron Fire and Sawmill Fire burning in Iron County is blanketing much of Utah's skies with a hazy layer, state fire officials noted. Smoke from wildfires in Nevada and Arizona has also drifted into Utah to create poor air quality.

Residents in Spanish Fork, Provo, American Fork, Midway, Springville and Saratoga Springs earlier reported ash falling from the sky.

Contributing: Garna Mejia, Joe Wirthlin

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Utah wildfires stories

Related topics

Utah wildfiresUtahUtah CountyPolice & CourtsCentral Utah
Alex Tumalip, KSLAlex Tumalip

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  