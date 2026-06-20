'Life-threatening': Juab County wildfire forces evacuations as it explodes to 13,000 acres

EUREKA, Juab County — Residents in Juab County were ordered to evacuate Saturday night after a new human-caused wildfire exploded to over 10,000 acres through the day.

"My message is please listen to your law enforcement. Evacuations are not only for your safety but for our firefighters' safety," said Kelly Wickens, spokesperson for the Divison of Fire, Forestry and State Lands.

More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze burning less than 1½ mile away from the town of Eureka.

The fire, dubbed the Iron Fire, was mapped at 13,323 acres as of Saturday evening. Officials have not disclosed the specific cause of the fire.

Juab County Emergency Management sent an alert telling residents to "leave immediately" and to "not stop to gather belongings," adding conditions were life-threatening and changing rapidly. Any resident who could not leave was asked to dial 911.

A shelter for evacuees is open at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 15456 S. 12800 West, in Elberta, the alert said.

Eureka had 662 to 828 residents as of the 2020 census.

Additionally, westbound U.S. 6 between Elberta and Eureka is closed due to the fire, and drivers should avoid the area, the Utah Department of Transportation said on X. The blaze also caused the closure of Homansville Pass Road to U.S. 6.

The fire started on private lands but spread to Bureau of Land Management land and is still threatening structures in Broad Canyon, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the winds shifted, forcing the flames toward Eureka, and several ranches and structures were earlier urged to be ready to evacuate, the division said.

#IronFire update: The fire has been mapped at 13,323 acres. Trigger points have been reached, and Eureka has been moved to GO status with evacuations currently underway. More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/nw7iThIlL6 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 21, 2026

Smoke from the Iron Fire and Sawmill Fire burning in Iron County is blanketing much of Utah's skies with a hazy layer, state fire officials noted. Smoke from wildfires in Nevada and Arizona has also drifted into Utah to create poor air quality.

Residents in Spanish Fork, Provo, American Fork, Midway, Springville and Saratoga Springs earlier reported ash falling from the sky.

Contributing: Garna Mejia, Joe Wirthlin

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