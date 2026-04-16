Layton man, 63, dies in Idaho crash, police say

POCATELLO — A 63-year-old Layton man died when he crashed and rolled his car in southeast Idaho Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened just before 1:15 p.m. on I-15 in Pocatello, Idaho State Police said in a press release.

The man, who police did not identify, was driving north on I-15 in a Volvo tractor when he somehow drove off the right shoulder of the freeway, crashed into the hillside, then rolled and landed on top of the guardrail, police said.

Though the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, he died of his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

No other information was released.