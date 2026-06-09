Crews control brush fire near American Fork FrontRunner station

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Updated - June 9, 2026 at 6:35 p.m. | Posted - June 9, 2026 at 3:49 p.m.

 
This is a screenshot from video sent of a brush fire burning near the American Fork FrontRunner station.

This is a screenshot from video sent of a brush fire burning near the American Fork FrontRunner station. (Brandon Summers)

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AMERICAN FORK — Crews responded to a brush fire in American Fork near the FrontRunner station on Tuesday.

Video sent to KSL shows large smoke and flames towering over a field that sits adjacent to I-15 near Pioneer Crossing.

The Utah Department of Transportation alerted drivers that the fire was impacting the roadway as officials closed the on-ramp to southbound I-15 at American Fork Main Street for a time.

Smoke from a brush fire burning near the American Fork FrontRunner station is shown on Tuesday.
Smoke from a brush fire burning near the American Fork FrontRunner station is shown on Tuesday. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

Utah Transit Authority said the fire was also causing train delays of up to 20 minutes, and a bus bridge had to be established between Lehi and Vineyard.

As of 6 p.m., crews had contained the fire, and UTA said the trains were back to running as normal.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information regarding the fire.

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Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
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