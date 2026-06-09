Crews control brush fire near American Fork FrontRunner station

AMERICAN FORK — Crews responded to a brush fire in American Fork near the FrontRunner station on Tuesday.

Video sent to KSL shows large smoke and flames towering over a field that sits adjacent to I-15 near Pioneer Crossing.

The Utah Department of Transportation alerted drivers that the fire was impacting the roadway as officials closed the on-ramp to southbound I-15 at American Fork Main Street for a time.

Smoke from a brush fire burning near the American Fork FrontRunner station is shown on Tuesday. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

Utah Transit Authority said the fire was also causing train delays of up to 20 minutes, and a bus bridge had to be established between Lehi and Vineyard.

As of 6 p.m., crews had contained the fire, and UTA said the trains were back to running as normal.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information regarding the fire.