Helper neighbors gather for America's Potluck to celebrate community

HELPER — For many people in Helper, Sunday's America's Potluck wasn't just about sharing food; it was about sharing time with neighbors.

Families, friends and visitors gathered at Helper City Park and along Main Street for the nationwide event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

The street was closed, allowing room for food, tables, chairs and people.

"I think the people here have a lot of soul, and we want to celebrate it with everybody," said Helper resident Michael B. O'Shea.

America's Potluck was created as a way for communities across the country to gather around a shared meal one day after Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative began in Utah before expanding nationwide, with communities in all 50 states taking part.

In Helper, people enjoyed free hot dogs, chips, watermelon and drinks while children played nearby, and neighbors visited throughout the afternoon.

Some people met for the first time, while others spent extra time catching up with friends they have known for years.

Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman said the event offered an opportunity to focus on what communities have in common.

"There's much division in the world today," said Peterman. "It's nice to come together with your neighbors and just have a good time, get to know each other and understand that we're all in this together and we really want to celebrate America's 250th birthday."

Organizers said the goal of America's Potluck is simple: encourage neighbors to gather, share a meal and strengthen their communities through conversation and connection.