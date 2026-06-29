West Nile virus detected in Davis County mosquitoes

SALT LAKE CITY — The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes from six cities within Davis County, the Davis Mosquito Abatement District announced on Monday.

The cities found to have mosquitoes carrying the virus included Syracuse, West Bountiful, Sunset, Woods Cross, Centerville and North Salt Lake.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found in Davis County since 2004, according to the mosquito control program. Last year, mosquitoes carrying the virus were present in all Davis County cities except for South Weber.

The mosquito control program uses traps to gather "pools" of mosquitoes, which are then tested for the West Nile virus. In Davis County, the Culex pipiens and Culex tarsalis are the two species of mosquitoes that are tested for the virus.

"We monitor and test (two) species to identify when WNV appears in the mosquito population," the Mosquito Abatement District-Davis said on its website. "Due to the natural landscape of our county, we have large areas of prime habitat for mosquito and bird interaction."

The mosquito control program said Davis County's habitat increases the potential for its mosquitoes to acquire the virus.

The mosquito control program advised people to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using bug spray, wearing long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing that is light-colored, using caution when out at night and emptying containers with water in them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Currently, there is no licensed vaccine to prevent or treat it.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.