'I've never felt such relief in my whole life,' abuse charges dismissed against Sunset man

SUNSET — The case against a 24-year-old Sunset man accused of sexually abusing two children at an in-house daycare has been dismissed.

"I've never felt such relief in my whole life," Kaden Scott Lemmon told KSL. "I'd been holding my breath through the whole thing, and now I'm finally able to breathe."

But now, Lemmon says he's trying to get his life back together after being "humiliated."

"It messed me up in a lot of ways, mentally, financially," he said. "It was horrifying."

In March 2025, Lemmon was charged in Utah's 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; sexual abuse of a child; and two counts of obstructing justice, second-degree felonies.

He was accused of abusing two young children at a home daycare between March 2021 and January 2023. Lemmon recalled that he was having a "regular day" when police showed up at his home with a search warrant that alleged the "most awful and ridiculous thing."

"That's ridiculous, there's no way in hell," was his reaction to the allegations.

But while Lemmon initially tried to laugh it off, he found himself in jail for two weeks before being released with an ankle monitor. That was followed by legal proceedings that lasted over a year because of various court delays.

On April 14, the Davis County Attorney's Office moved to dismiss the case without prejudice.

"All along, we have maintained Kaden's innocence. The story of the children just didn't match up to reality," Lemmon's attorney, Ryan Bushell, said. "Kaden went through a lot. It really affected a young guy's life."

Bushell said a lot of work was done by both the state and the defense and he is appreciative of the county attorney's office for doing their "due diligence" and "going through all of the evidence" and opting not to go forward with their case.