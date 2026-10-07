Zion to reopen highway section more than week after rockfall cleanup

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A section of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is reopening much sooner than Zion National Park officials initially expected, following a "major" rockfall at Zion National Park last week.

The remaining 2.5-mile closed section — Great Arch Pullout to Canyon Junction — will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, according to park officials. They initially estimated the section could be closed "several weeks" because of potential damage from the Sept. 30 rockfall.

After clearing up the rock debris, the park opted for a temporary solution to reopen the road faster. Crews have removed damaged asphalt and are placing gravel in sections that will be repaved in the "near future," officials wrote in an update on Thursday.

"Zion National Park reminds visitors to use caution when driving through the project area, and visitors should be alert for vehicles and pedestrians in these areas," they added.

Most of the highway east of Canyon Junction has been closed since the rockfall was reported on Sept. 30. The rockfall damaged the roadway and blocked travel, park officials wrote in a statement at the time.

Crews clean up debris from a rockfall that happened along Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway in Zion National Park on Sept. 30. A 7.5-mile section reopened on Tuesday, and the remaining closed section will reopen on Friday. (Photo: National Park Service)

Rockfalls are common within the park, as its geology has shifted due to natural erosion over time. Some can lead to short road or trail closures, like one reported near Zion Canyon Shuttle No. 6 in August, while others can last for months or years.

A 7.5-mile section near the park's east entrance near Kane County reopened on Tuesday, but all vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic has remained closed from Great Arch Pullout to Canyon Junction.

Visitors will no longer need to use U.S. 89 as a detour to travel between Zion Canyon and the park's east entrance once the final closed section reopens.