Hunters in southern Utah can help protect California condors and maybe win a prize

SALT LAKE CITY — Steps taken by hunters who are heading to southern Utah this month could help protect California condors. At the same time, hunters may receive free ammunition and qualify for a prize.

As part of the Hunters Helping Condors program, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking anyone hunting in the Zion unit to use lead-free ammunition or pack out animal remains after a hunt.

The program was established to tackle the leading cause of death for California condors — lead poisoning. The division said the condors consume lead when feeding from the remains of hunted animals.

Wildlife experts said lead poisoning is still the biggest threat to free-flying California condors in Utah and Arizona.

Hunters holding Zion unit permits can benefit in a couple of ways by using lead-free ammunition. Those who show proof at a Division of Wildlife Resources check station can enter to win an $800 outdoor gear gift card. Hunters can also receive a coupon for free, non-lead ammunition. However, Utah wildlife officials warn on the website that ammunition supplies are restricted, and the agency urges hunters to redeem the coupon as soon as possible.