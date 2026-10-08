Destructive invasive species has entered Utah portion of Colorado River

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MOAB — Zebra mussels have indeed made their way into Utah's section of the Colorado River for the first time, causing new concerns for the struggling river.

State wildlife biologists found live adult zebra mussels below Westwater Recreation Area last month, which were confirmed by lab testing on Wednesday, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The discovery followed water testing in June and July that identified DNA fragments of the species.

Zebra mussels, much like quagga mussels that have been found before in Utah, are invasive and clog pipes and infrastructure, which can potentially cause millions in damage. It can also create new hazards on rocks and beaches.

"Utah is dedicated to coordinating with our partners to contain and manage this aquatic invasive species threat," said Lt. Bruce Johnson of the Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Aquatic Invasive Species Statewide Operations, in a statement on Thursday.

The finding follows an infestation previously reported upstream in Colorado. Utah biologists began aggressively testing for zebra mussels from the Utah-Colorado border to Moab last year, seeking to contain the spread from making its way into the Beehive State.

However, the DNA findings this summer, which were found near the Potash Boat Ramp, 14 river miles downstream of Moab, added fears that it had already made its way to Utah. Four of 22 samples came back positive for zebra mussel DNA over the summer.

Utah wildlife officials say the confirmation is concerning because the river's recreation poses threats of carrying the species across the entire length of the river as it cuts through southeast Utah. They noted it's easier for mussels to latch onto boats and watercraft, which carries them downstream to other locations.

That creates the risk that they will latch onto infrastructure used for irrigation and drinking water. Utah receives only 23% of the water allocated to Upper Colorado River Basin states, but over one-third of Utah's population relies on it for drinking water, per state water managers.

In the meantime, Johnson says boaters should make sure watercraft are cleaned and drained after any use in the river or any other body of water before it's used again in another body of water in the state.

This practice helps reduce the spread of the invasive species within the state.

"We need everyone's help to protect our waterways," he added. "If you're getting out on the water — whether on a boat, kayak or paddleboard — please make it a habit to clean, drain and dry your gear every single time. It's a simple step that makes a huge difference."