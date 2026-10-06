Introducing kids to agriculture through the new Youth Livestock Barn in South Jordan

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — A project spearheaded by youth in the 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs is ready to entertain and educate in South Jordan.

The Youth Livestock Barn at the Bastian Agricultural Center is a new space for young people to raise and care for animals while at the same time learn essential agriculture and life skills. It was formerly known as the Salt Lake County Equestrian Center, and is still used in part for horse rides, boarding and equine events.

In 2022, a group of kids learned they couldn't keep livestock in their backyards. So they started creating a place where they could keep keep livestock and today, the Youth Livestock Barn has been raised in South Jordan. (Photo: USU Extension)

The project, focused on youth, was conceived by three young people in 2022. They began by raising project animals in abandoned horse stalls. The center's executive director said that between 2022 and 2026 the barn had grown from hosting three youth to nearly 80.

Now, located at 2100 W. 11400 South, the Youth Livestock Barn features an 85,000-square-foot arena and events center as well as animal stalls and educational spaces.

"This barn was built for you," said Josh Dallin, the center's executive director, to participating youth at the barn's opening. "We're not just cutting a ribbon on another building. We're opening a place where young people are going to learn how to work."