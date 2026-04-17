Actor Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child 

By Danielle Broadway and Matt Silverstein, Reuters | Updated - April 17, 2026 at 4:03 p.m. | Posted - April 17, 2026 at 4:03 p.m.

 
Natalie Portman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2025. Portman is pregnant with her third child, her rep said.

Natalie Portman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2025. Portman is pregnant with her third child, her rep said. (Mario Anzuoni, Reuters)

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LOS ANGELES — Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her ​third child with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable, her representative confirmed to Reuters on ‌Friday.

"I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a ⁠miracle," the Oscar-winning actor told ​Harper's Bazaar, where she ⁠revealed the news. "Tanguy and I are very excited."

Portman, 44, ‌said her perspective ‌on pregnancy has long been shaped by her upbringing ⁠as the daughter of a ⁠fertility doctor.

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant," she told the magazine. "I have so many people I love who have had such a hard time."

Portman said she has more energy ‌than she expected, noting that she ​is cherishing each moment because it will likely be her last pregnancy.

Portman shares two children — son Aleph and daughter Amalia — with her former husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The "Black Swan" and "Thor" star has many accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA and two Golden Globe wins.

One ​of Portman's most anticipated upcoming films is the 2026 dark ‌absurdist comedy "The Gallerist," ‌directed ⁠by Cathy Yan and starring Portman alongside Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The film follows a gallerist, played by Portman, who is driven by desperation and comes ‌up with a ​scheme to sell a dead man at ‌the renowned modern ⁠art show, ​Art Basel Miami.

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