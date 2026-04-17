LOS ANGELES — Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her ​third child with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable, her representative confirmed to Reuters on ‌Friday.

"I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a ⁠miracle," the Oscar-winning actor told ​Harper's Bazaar, where she ⁠revealed the news. "Tanguy and I are very excited."

Portman, 44, ‌said her perspective ‌on pregnancy has long been shaped by her upbringing ⁠as the daughter of a ⁠fertility doctor.

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant," she told the magazine. "I have so many people I love who have had such a hard time."

Portman said she has more energy ‌than she expected, noting that she ​is cherishing each moment because it will likely be her last pregnancy.

Portman shares two children — son Aleph and daughter Amalia — with her former husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The "Black Swan" and "Thor" star has many accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA and two Golden Globe wins.

One ​of Portman's most anticipated upcoming films is the 2026 dark ‌absurdist comedy "The Gallerist," ‌directed ⁠by Cathy Yan and starring Portman alongside Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The film follows a gallerist, played by Portman, who is driven by desperation and comes ‌up with a ​scheme to sell a dead man at ‌the renowned modern ⁠art show, ​Art Basel Miami.