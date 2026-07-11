Why Utah's love affair with Toyota Land Cruiser is attracting attention from Japan

MIDVALE — Toyota Land Cruisers from across the country and around the world roll through the bays of a small auto shop tucked along State Street in Midvale.

Some are 30 years old. Others are pushing 40 or 50. Yet, many are worth as much as, or even more than, a brand-new SUV.

For State Automotive owner Dustin Stewart, it's a trend that has transformed what started as a personal hobby into a nationally recognized specialty.

A rare Land Cruiser 4500 VXR outside the shop. (Photo: State Automotive)

"We've watched it grow from a small community into something much bigger," Stewart said.

That reputation recently reached well beyond Utah.

Toyota engineers from Japan visited State Automotive after the shop built a name restoring, repairing and maintaining classic Land Cruisers, giving Stewart and his team an opportunity to showcase the work they've become known for.

"It was really neat," Stewart said. "They came out, walked through the shop, looked at the vehicles we were working on and got to see everything firsthand."

More than an old SUV

To someone unfamiliar with the collector market, paying tens of thousands of dollars for a decades-old SUV may not make much sense.

Stewart said the answer goes far beyond nostalgia.

"I think there's a really cool nostalgia that people are missing," he said. "There's kind of a feel to driving something that our parents or grandparents drove versus what you can just go buy now."

Unlike many classic collector cars, he said, Land Cruisers aren't just meant to sit in a garage.

"They're still very drivable vehicles," Stewart said. "You buy an old Toyota Land Cruiser or 4Runner, and you can still use them just as well as many modern cars."

That combination of heritage and practicality has helped fuel a collector market where restored examples can command impressive prices.

Stewart said some of the rarest imported Land Cruisers, particularly specialty models customized in Japan or Europe, can exceed $100,000.

Others that are largely original still sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

Why Utah?

Utah has quietly become one of the country's strongest Land Cruiser communities. Stewart believes the state's outdoor lifestyle is a big reason why.

"I think our state draws that outdoorsy kind of mindset," he said. "People see their friends with these off-road Toyotas, recognize them from back in the day, and realize you can build them into incredible adventure vehicles."

From Moab's red rock trails to mountain roads, ski trips and camping adventures, the vehicles have become closely associated with Utah's growing overlanding culture, where enthusiasts outfit SUVs with camping gear and accessories designed for extended backcountry travel.

"It's kind of a vibe," Stewart said. "People see them on social media, out fly fishing, mountain biking or exploring, and they want to be part of that."

He laughed when describing the appeal.

"It's that cool overland vehicle that can survive the apocalypse kind of feel," he said.

From hobby to international recognition

What began as Stewart's personal passion has grown into one of the shop's specialties, with customers bringing in everything from imported right-hand-drive diesel models to the newest Land Cruisers.

Working on so many of the same vehicles eventually caught Toyota's attention.

State Automotive in Midvale in an undated photo. (Photo: State Automotive)

"We do so many of the same models that, in a lot of instances, we might do as many or more than the local dealerships," Stewart said.

That expertise ultimately led Toyota engineers to make the trip from Japan to Utah. For Stewart, the visit was a validation of the years spent learning every detail of a vehicle he admired long before opening his business.

Built to last

Despite their age, Stewart said one reason Land Cruisers continue to attract buyers is simple: They still do what they were designed to do.

While finding parts for some imported models can require extra effort, he said the worldwide community around these vehicles has made keeping them on the road surprisingly easy.

"We're deep enough in the trenches that we have our contacts," Stewart said. "Rarely do we come up against one where there's zero answer. They're all fixable."

With Utah's appetite for outdoor adventure showing no signs of slowing, Stewart believes demand for classic Land Cruisers will continue to grow alongside it.

State Automotive shop on State Street in Midvale. (Photo: State Automotive)

"It's a community that just keeps getting bigger."

And while State Automotive has earned a reputation for its Land Cruiser expertise, Stewart said the shop services all makes and models.