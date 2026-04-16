Netflix co-founder Hastings to exit as company mulls its next move; shares fall

LOS ANGELES — Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded ​29 years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

In a letter to investors released ‌on Thursday, Netflix said Hastings will not stand for reelection at its annual meeting in June and ⁠plans to focus on philanthropy and ​other pursuits.

The company's stock plunged around ⁠8% on the news of Hastings' departure. The co-founder is credited with helping ‌to revolutionize how movies ‌and television shows are delivered in homes, upending Hollywood's business model.

"Netflix is ⁠growing revenues double-digits, expanding margins in 2026 and ⁠gushing free cash flow," said LightShed Partners media analyst Richard Greenfield. "While the Q1 was uneventful financially, the departure of Reed Hastings has spooked investors."

Netflix reaffirmed in a 14-page shareholder letter that its mission remains "ambitious and unchanged" — to entertain the world, providing movies and series for many tastes, cultures and languages. ‌The company's full-year outlook remained unchanged.

The company did ​not say how it plans to spend the $2.8 billion termination fee it received after losing the Warner Bros movie studio and HBO, and lifted its earnings per share to $1.23 in the first quarter compared with 66 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose to $12.25 billion, an increase of 16% from the year-ago period, modestly exceeding analyst forecasts of $12.18 billion.

Netflix, which ​long told investors that a Warner Bros acquisition was a "nice to have, not need to ‌have" proposition, highlighted ‌areas of ⁠future growth.

The company said its investment in expanding its entertainment offerings with video podcasts, and live entertainment — such as the World Baseball Classic in Japan — is fueling engagement. It plans to use technology to improve the user experience and improve monetization, as ‌advertising revenue remains on track ​to reach $3 billion in 2026 — a twofold ‌increase from a year ⁠ago.

Contributing: Harshita Mary Varghese