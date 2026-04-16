Netflix co-founder Hastings to exit as company mulls its next move; shares fall

By Dawn Chmielewski, Reuters | Posted - April 16, 2026 at 6:05 p.m.

 
Reed Hastings, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Netflix, attends the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at The Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2025.

Reed Hastings, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Netflix, attends the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at The Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2025. (Brendan McDermid, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder, will leave in June to focus on philanthropy.
  • Netflix shares fell 8% following the announcement of Hastings' departure.
  • Despite the change, Netflix's revenue rose 16% and earnings per share increased.

LOS ANGELES — Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded ​29 years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

In a letter to investors released ‌on Thursday, Netflix said Hastings will not stand for reelection at its annual meeting in June and ⁠plans to focus on philanthropy and ​other pursuits.

The company's stock plunged around ⁠8% on the news of Hastings' departure. The co-founder is credited with helping ‌to revolutionize how movies ‌and television shows are delivered in homes, upending Hollywood's business model.

"Netflix is ⁠growing revenues double-digits, expanding margins in 2026 and ⁠gushing free cash flow," said LightShed Partners media analyst Richard Greenfield. "While the Q1 was uneventful financially, the departure of Reed Hastings has spooked investors."

Netflix reaffirmed in a 14-page shareholder letter that its mission remains "ambitious and unchanged" — to entertain the world, providing movies and series for many tastes, cultures and languages. ‌The company's full-year outlook remained unchanged.

The company did ​not say how it plans to spend the $2.8 billion termination fee it received after losing the Warner Bros movie studio and HBO, and lifted its earnings per share to $1.23 in the first quarter compared with 66 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose to $12.25 billion, an increase of 16% from the year-ago period, modestly exceeding analyst forecasts of $12.18 billion.

Netflix, which ​long told investors that a Warner Bros acquisition was a "nice to have, not need to ‌have" proposition, highlighted ‌areas of ⁠future growth.

The company said its investment in expanding its entertainment offerings with video podcasts, and live entertainment — such as the World Baseball Classic in Japan — is fueling engagement. It plans to use technology to improve the user experience and improve monetization, as ‌advertising revenue remains on track ​to reach $3 billion in 2026 — a twofold ‌increase from a year ⁠ago.

Contributing: Harshita Mary Varghese

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Dawn Chmielewski

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