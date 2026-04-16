Why Utahns are seeing a 'small break' at the gas pump

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's and the rest of the nation's gas prices quickly surged in the wake of the Iran conflict that began in late February, but experts say local drivers saw a "small break" tied to recent developments in the situation.

Last week's two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran helped crude oil trading prices dip below $100, which contributed to a slight decline in average gas prices at the pump in Utah, said Julian Paredes, a spokesman for AAA Mountain West Group, in an update on Thursday.

Utah's average regular gasoline price fell by 6 cents, and the U.S. average dropped by 7 cents over the past week. It isn't much, but it is the first decline since prices skyrocketed, AAA noted. It's unclear how long the reprieve will last, though, given the unsettled conflict and other metrics.

"Maritime traffic transiting the Strait of Hormuz remains subdued as regional tensions persist and negotiations continue," Paredes said, adding that federal data shows that gasoline demand increased and supply decreased over the past week, while gasoline production also increased.

The organization also notes that Utah's average remains approximately 60 cents per gallon above last month, and 86 cents above this time last year. The state's average also remains about 11 cents above the national average.

Average prices also remain as high as $4.27 in St. George, which is the highest among all major metro areas in the state, and $4.58 in Rich County, the highest among all counties.

AAA encourages drivers to sign up for rewards at stations, use the cheapest type of gas that's required for their vehicle and avoid speeding, having unnecessary weight in their vehicle or excessive idling to help save gas. Having proper tire pressure can help reduce gas use by reducing friction that requires more energy, too.

Its update on Thursday comes as President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire tied to war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, the Associated Press reported.

The outlet added that it's unclear if all the sides are closer to a longer deal to end the conflict that has killed thousands and interrupted the global oil market.