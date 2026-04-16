What to know before becoming a foster parent for refugee youth in Utah

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For many families, the idea of becoming a foster parent raises important questions: How long will a child stay?

What kind of support is provided? And what does it take to get started?

Those questions are especially relevant as Utah faces an urgent need for foster families for unaccompanied refugee minors. According to Catholic Community Services of Utah, about 20 youth currently need immediate placement in safe, supportive homes.

Globally, the need is significant. At the end of 2024, of the 123.2 million forcibly displaced people, an estimated 49 million (40 percent) are children below 18 years of age, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Catholic Community Services operates the state's only refugee foster care program and is one of fewer than 20 such programs nationwide.

For those considering stepping in, understanding how the process works can help answer some of the most common concerns.

How long do youth stay with foster families?

Refugee foster youth are placed in licensed homes while they adjust to life in the United States.

Most youth stay until they turn 21 but get the opportunity to exit their foster home around age 19 to experience independent living. They can then receive basic services and support to help in their independent lives until age 26.

The goal is to help each young person build independence, establish long-term self-sufficiency, and create familial bonds they can rely on long after aging out of the program.

Who are the youth in need of foster care?

Unaccompanied refugee minors are children who have been granted legal status in the United States but arrived without a parent or guardian.

This group can include refugees, asylees, special immigrant juveniles and survivors of human trafficking.

Most youth are between 15 and 17 years old when they arrive. They come from regions including Central and Northeast Africa, Southeast Asia, Afghanistan and Central America. Many speak multiple languages and bring diverse cultural backgrounds and life experiences.

Photo: Catholic Community Services

Can foster parents choose the age or gender of a child?

Catholic Community Services works with families to identify placements that are a good fit.

Factors such as age, gender, and household dynamics are considered to help create stable, supportive environments for both the youth and the foster family.

Do foster parents need special training?

All prospective foster parents complete 24 hours of pre-service training, typically held over several weeks.

Training covers topics such as trauma-informed care, cultural adjustment and navigating the education and health care systems.

In addition, applicants must pass background checks, complete a home study and safety inspection, obtain CPR and first aid certification, and demonstrate financial stability independent of program support.

What support is provided to foster families?

Foster parents are not expected to navigate the experience alone. Catholic Community Services provides a network of support, including family consultants who offer training and regular check-ins, and case managers who work directly with youth to set goals and coordinate services.

Youth also receive access to medical and mental health care through Medicaid, educational support such as tutoring, and guidance from life skills coaches focused on employment and independence. Immigration attorneys assist with legal matters related to status and citizenship.

To help offset costs, foster families also receive a monthly stipend.

Who can become a foster parent?

Foster parents come from a wide range of backgrounds.

Some are single, while others are married. Some have young children at home, and others are empty nesters.

What they share is the ability to provide a safe, stable environment and a willingness to support a young person adjusting to a new country and culture.

Photo: Catholic Community Services

How you can get started

With approximately 20 youth currently waiting for placement, the need for foster families is immediate.

Without enough foster families willing to open their hearts and homes, youth may face delays in receiving the individualized support and stability that family settings provide.

For many prospective foster parents, the decision begins with learning more and asking questions. Information meetings are held virtually on the first Wednesday of every month for those interested in exploring whether fostering could be the right fit.

If you are interested in attending an Information meeting email rfcrecruiting@ccsutah.org or learn more about the Refugee Foster Care program on our website.

Even one additional foster home can make a meaningful difference in the life of a young person seeking safety and stability.