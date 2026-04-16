Portion of Provo Canyon to close Sunday for repair work, UDOT says

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - April 16, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

 
Traffic flows along U.S. Route 189 near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. A portion of the highway will be closed Sunday for pavement repair.

Traffic flows along U.S. Route 189 near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. A portion of the highway will be closed Sunday for pavement repair. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

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WALLSBURG, Wasatch County — The Utah Department of Transportation is urging anyone planning to head to the mountains for some weekend recreation to be aware of a 14-hour closure of Provo Canyon on Sunday.

Between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m., UDOT crews will shut down part of U.S. 189 to repair pavement on temporary bypass lanes.

U.S. 189 will be closed in both directions from the Wallsburg turn-off, or Main Canyon Road, to state Route 113 in Charleston. Drivers intending to travel between Utah County and Wasatch County are encouraged to use I-80 as an alternate route, UDOT said.

This closure and repair work is one phase of UDOT's project to improve U.S. 189 by widening the road to two lanes in each direction, improving access to Deer Creek Reservoir and adding wildlife fencing for increased safety.

Also starting Sunday, UDOT advises drivers of lane closures for bridge work between Rocky Ridge and Nephi. Segments of I-15 will be reduced to one lane while crews repair eight bridges throughout the summer.

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Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

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