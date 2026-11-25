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Andy Taylor, an original member of Duran Duran whose distinctive guitar riffs shaped many of the iconic '80s new wave band's biggest hits — including "Rio" and "The Reflex" — has died. He was 65.

The news was confirmed on the official Instagram account for Duran Duran, where a statement said that Taylor died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday. The band's lead singer Simon Le Bon added that "there's a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart" according to Sky News.

"It'll never close up; I won't let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days."

Taylor announced in November 2022 he'd been diagnosed four years earlier with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. His ongoing treatment forced him to miss the band's induction that year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond his time with Duran Duran, the skilled musician was a dedicated family man who later had a lengthy career as a producer and solo artist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.