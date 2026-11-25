Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — "Way of the Warrior Kid" wasn't exactly on my list of must-see movies this holiday season, but I'm glad it found its way onto my TV.

The new Apple TV movie has some serious "The Karate Kid" vibes and reminded me of several movies I grew up watching in the '80s and '90s. You know, the kind of movies that made you think you could become a world-class athlete or a martial arts expert if you just dedicated the next three weeks of your life to it.

Those movies had a way of inspiring us, even if that inspiration only lasted until we realized how much work was actually involved.

"Way of the Warrior Kid" had a similar effect on me, but it also got me thinking about some things as a father.

The movie has its issues, but there's a lot to like about it, and here's why I think it's worth gathering the family together to watch this holiday weekend.

The story

Marc (Jude Hill) isn't having a particularly good time in middle school. He's bullied, struggles to make friends, and doesn't have much confidence in himself.

When his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL recovering from an injury, comes to stay with Marc and his mother (Linda Cardellini) for the summer, Marc's life starts to change.

Jake develops a training program for his nephew that draws on his military experience. While Marc is hoping to get stronger and learn how to defend himself, Jake has a few other lessons in mind. As it turns out, Jake has a few things he needs to work through himself.

Pratt and Hill make a great team

If the relationship between Marc and Jake doesn't work, neither does the movie.

Thankfully, Pratt and Hill have some great chemistry, and I found myself looking forward to their scenes together.

There is some genuinely good humor between the two, but what I appreciated most was watching both characters grow throughout the film. It would have been easy to make Jake the guy who has all the answers and Marc the kid who needs to learn them, but it's more interesting than that.

We get invested in Jake's journey as well as Marc's, and I think that's an important distinction. Watching an adult who is seemingly capable of just about anything struggle with some of the same emotions as a kid who doesn't think he's capable of much of anything makes for an interesting relationship.

I enjoyed spending time with these two characters, and I cared about where they ended up.

It hit a little close to home

I have a 13-year-old son who has struggled at times to find where he fits in.

Friends haven't always come easily to him, and some of the things he's passionate about aren't necessarily the things other 13-year-old boys are interested in. He's been the target of some bullying, and it's incredibly difficult to watch as a parent.

You want to fix things for your kids. You want to make sure they have friends, that they're included, and that they don't have to spend their school days worrying about what someone might say or do to them.

Unfortunately, there's only so much you can control.

Watching "Way of the Warrior Kid," however, got me thinking more about what I can do.

How can I help my son build his confidence? How can I help him recognize what he's capable of? How do I help him understand that there's nothing wrong with having different interests than the kids around him?

I'm not talking about getting my son ready to beat up the next kid who gives him a hard time. I'm talking about helping him become confident enough in who he is that someone else's opinion of him doesn't determine his opinion of himself.

That's what I appreciated about the message of "Way of the Warrior Kid."

There's a lot of physical training in the movie, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to head out to the garage and knock out a few pullups after watching it. But the physical strength Marc develops isn't nearly as important as the confidence he starts to find.

It's a worthwhile message for kids, and apparently, it's one some of us parents could stand to hear, as well.

It's not particularly subtle

"Way of the Warrior Kid" has some things it wants to teach its audience, and it's going to make sure you know exactly what those things are.

The movie gets a little heavy-handed at times, and there were moments when I thought the filmmakers could have trusted the audience a bit more.

The finale also gets a little ridiculous. It's exciting and entertaining, but it asks you to go along with quite a bit.

Did either of those things bother me all that much?

Not really.

Part of what I enjoyed about the movie was how much it felt like those inspirational family films I grew up with. They weren't always particularly subtle, either, and somehow, I survived watching Daniel LaRusso win a karate tournament after spending a summer doing household chores.

"Way of the Warrior Kid" has enough humor, heart, and genuinely entertaining moments that I was willing to overlook some of its shortcomings.

Conclusion

"Way of the Warrior Kid" isn't breaking any new ground, but there's something refreshing about a movie like this.

It's a good, old-fashioned story about overcoming adversity, putting in the work, and learning to believe in yourself. It's entertaining enough to keep the kids engaged and has enough substance to give parents something to think about.

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, there are plenty of entertainment options out there, but if you'd rather stay home, grab some snacks, and settle onto the couch with the family, I'd give this one a shot.

It made for a great night in the living room with my family, and it gave me something to think about long after we'd turned off the TV.

"Way of the Warrior Kid" is rated PG-13 for action, violence, language and brief suggestive references. The movie is now streaming on Apple TV.