SALT LAKE CITY — Avengers: Doomsday is just around the corner and in theaters on Dec. 18. If you are a little behind or maybe forgot some of the films that may help you understand Doomsday a little better, I have accumulated the list of films. Good luck and enjoy!

Marvel has put together an official list of films and a series to help audiences get ready for Avengers: Doomsday. Its "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" guide brings together stories from across Marvel's cinematic history, including the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and the multiverse.

Marvel's Official Watchlist

The official collection includes these 15 titles. Loki is listed as one series; both seasons are included here for viewing (compiled by Superhero Toystore and Looper).

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki — Seasons 1 and 2 (2021, 2023)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Thunderbolts* (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Want to Go beyond Marvel's Guide? Here's the Full Catch-Up

If you want to go beyond that guide to include the returning characters' earlier stories and the films and shows that explain the multiverse, check out this comprehensive list.

This expanded list includes Marvel's official selections along with additional background viewing. It is organized by characters and storylines, with titles generally listed in release order within each section. Not every selection is required viewing, and inclusion does not mean its characters or storylines are confirmed for Doomsday.

The Avengers Foundation

These selections provide a fuller starting point for the original Avengers and their major team-up stories, from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe release-order guide.

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Multiverse Catch-Up

For the expanded guide, these are the selections to consider for alternate realities and the character stories surrounding them:

Doctor Strange (2016)

WandaVision (series; 2021)

Loki, Season 1 (series; 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Loki, Season 2 (series; 2023)

The Marvels (2023)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Optional additional viewing:

What If…? — seasons 1–3 (animated series; 2021–2024)

This is an expanded recommendation list, rather than a second official Marvel checklist. Marvel's official preparation materials include Loki, No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool & Wolverine (via Superhero Toystore).

The Newer Teams and Other MCU Heroes

These selections round out the expanded character-history list:

Ant-Man (2015)

Black Panther (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (series; 2021)

Black Widow (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Hawkeye (series; 2021)

Ms. Marvel (series; 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Thunderbolts* (2025)

The earlier films and series are additional background recommendations from Superhero Toystore. Shang-Chi, Wakanda Forever, Brave New World and Thunderbolts* also appear in the official preparation list.

The X-Men, Wolverine and Deadpool

Marvel's official guide starts with X-Men and X2. For the expanded version, the following list adds more of the franchise's history.

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Deadpool (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Optional completionist viewing:

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

The New Mutants (2020)

Optional animated background:

X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997)

X-Men '97 (2024–)

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

First Steps is the Fantastic Four film included in Marvel's official preparation guide. (Marvel, 2026-11-11).

Optional viewing of earlier adaptations:

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Fantastic Four (2015)

These older adaptations belong in the completionist section, rather than the required-viewing list.

Additional Spider-Man Background

For readers who want a fuller viewing experience before Spider-Man: No Way Home, the expanded list also includes:

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

These are additional background recommendations, not confirmation that their characters will appear in Doomsday.

Val's List: A Happy Medium