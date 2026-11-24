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SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in seven years, visitors to Temple Square will experience a fully reopened campus as the Christmas season begins this week.

The annual holiday lights display returns Friday with more decorated areas than ever, including locations closer to the Salt Lake Temple than guests have previously been able to enjoy.

"This year, everything will be open," said Jay Warnick, manager of ground services at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Construction work that has transformed Temple Square over the past several years is now complete, allowing visitors to enjoy the entire campus again. The redesigned grounds feature wider pathways, additional entrances, expanded gathering spaces and new viewing areas around the temple.

Christ-centered messages displayed on Temple Square. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

One of the biggest changes this year is the extensive Christmas lighting surrounding the temple.

"It's never been decorated that close or near to the temple, and so that'll be a great experience," Warnick said.

Along with longtime holiday traditions, visitors will find familiar favorites, like the nativity scene displayed at the reflection pond and international nativity scenes from around the world. They will also see new exhibits focused on the story of Christmas and Christ's birth.

That includes a new light tunnel, which will make its debut this season.

"A new light tunnel that's been created with cards that have been hung from people around the world sharing their feelings of Jesus Christ and of Christmas," Warnick said.

Crews have spent months preparing the grounds, carefully wrapping lights around trees and landscaping throughout Temple Square. Among the most anticipated returns is the lighting of the historic cedar of Lebanon tree, which has not been illuminated since construction began seven years ago.

"It's (going to be) a little bit different than in the past, and it's something we think guests will enjoy," Warnick said.

He said the redesign was intended not only to enhance the beauty of the grounds but also to improve the visitor experience.

New open concept surrounding the Temple. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

"Much was put into accessibility and flow," Warnick said.

With more entrances, wider walkways and new vantage points of the temple, visitors are expected to find it easier to move throughout the campus during the busy holiday season.

"A very beautiful experience is awaiting those that come down," Warnick said.

The Christmas lights will officially turn on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and remain on nightly through New Year's Day. The lighting will also continue to play a role in the six-month celebration surrounding the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple beginning in April.