OGDEN — With increasing enrollment and strong demand for on-campus housing at Weber State University, Ogden officials signed off on a unique proposal to develop a new housing facility that would tap tax funding to cover a portion of development costs.

Weber State, with an enrollment of more than 33,000, has just 1,001 on-campus beds for students — hence the push for Wildcat Square, a four-story, 103-unit housing complex that's already taking shape on a parcel that had contained practice fields. It's to be ready in time for the 2028-2029 school year and would contain 513 beds.

"I think it goes a long way toward creating an on-campus experience for college students that really isn't available to the 30,000 kids that are enrolled up at Weber State currently," said Ogden City Councilman Dave Graf.

Boosters see the new housing as a means of better attracting students. Mark Halvorson, Weber State's vice president of administrative services, told Ogden officials that he hopes the development "brings excitement and energy" to the campus.

Development is already proceeding under a public-private partnership between the university and Keller Development, which would manage the housing once complete. The varied measures Graf and other members of the Ogden City Council approved Tuesday lay the groundwork for up to $2.97 million in tax funds to aid in the $23.34 million development.

The land where Wildcat Square is taking shape is owned by the university, a non-profit entity, and thus is not taxable. But under the partnership, Weber State would lease the building to Keller, which would be subject to a "privilege tax" it would pay to local taxing entities, akin to a property tax. For 15 years, the bulk of that tax funding, the $2.97 million, would be funneled back to Keller to reimburse it for part of the project costs, notably excavation of the 6.63 acres where the project is taking shape.

After that, "privilege tax" money would go to local taxing entities, including the city of Ogden, Ogden School District and Weber County. Weber State and Keller entered into a 99-year lease as part of the plans.

Ogden leaders approved plans allowing for the use of up to $2.97 million in "privilege" tax funds for a 513-bed Weber State student housing project, Wildcat Square. The project area is shown on the map in purple. (Photo: City of Ogden)

Jared Johnson, executive director of Ogden Community and Economic Development, praised the plans, noting that the land, as Weber State property, is not currently on the tax rolls. The arrangement with Keller would turn it into tax-generating property, with the city estimating it could create up to $25 million in tax revenue in years 16 through 99 of the lease.

"This is kind of a unique opportunity, and it's a good opportunity for us," Johnson said.

Weber State officials say the project is a means of keeping pace with the university's continuing growth in enrollment.

"No significant new student housing has been delivered off-campus since 1969, and currently on- and off-campus options operate at 100% occupancy with waitlists that have exceeded 100 students," reads supporting material from the city for the plans.

The Wildcat Square site sits on the southwest corner of the Weber State campus and abuts a corner of Wildcat Village, another student housing development.