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FARMINGTON — On Nov. 9, two sets of parents visited Build-A-Bear Workshop at Station Park in Farmington to get stuffed animals for their children.

One couple was continuing an annual tradition; the other had a more somber reason: preserving the voice of their 3-year-old son, who is in the late stages of cancer.

"We went to Build-A-Bear as a family so that we could preserve Daniel's voice, and we also got (our daughter's) voice preserved as well," said Daniel's mother.

Daniel has hepatoblastoma, a rare, malignant liver cancer that primarily affects infants and young children. His mother, who asked not to be named, said the cancer was found more than two years ago and has metastasized to his lungs and brain.

3-year-old Daniel of Layton is in the late stages of hepatoblastoma, which is a rare, malignant liver cancer that primarily affects infants and young children. (Photo: Family photo)

She said it was the family's first trip to Build-A-Bear. Daniel made a bear for his older sister with his voice recorded inside, and his sister made Daniel a dog with her voice saying, "I love you, Daniel," his mom explained. When they went to the checkout counter, they learned that the family in line ahead of them had paid for the animals.

"We were very grateful and overwhelmed," she said. "We got our bears and got the kids loaded up in the car, and then I decided that I wanted to go see if we could find out who it was so we could thank them."

Store employees told Daniel's mom the family wanted to remain anonymous.

A few minutes later, the couple who paid for the stuffed animals walked back by the store to ask how the purchase went. Workers told them the family was touched and that the mother had hoped to say thank you.

"I was like, 'Oh, my gosh! Now I feel horrible,'" Angel LeFevre told KSL. She explained that her husband had overheard Daniel's dad telling a store worker why they were there, prompting him to pay for the bears.

LeFevre took to social media to try to find the family, hoping to meet them and offer more support. Within a couple of hours, her post gained hundreds of thousands of views and drew responses from thousands of people wanting to help Daniel and his family. She also received messages that helped her connect with Daniel's parents.

"It was really special to be able to reach out to them," LeFevre said, adding that she asked if there was more she could do.

"We went back and forth for a little bit, and I was trying to figure out the best way to help her," LeFevre said. "She's more of a private person. There was a little bit of a hiccup there where I felt horrible because I just aired her entire life out on the internet, and I never imagined that would happen, or that it would blow up the way that it did.

"She said that they have enough, but suggested some reputable charities to donate to."

Daniel's mom said she was glad when LeFevre reached out and respected her family's desire for privacy, noting that they want to focus their energy on their children during the time they have left together.

She also said they have received tremendous support from family and the community over the years and wanted to pay it forward to help another family.

"Our little boy's been in treatment for 2 1/2 years, and so the bills do pile up," Daniel's mom said. "We know that there are families that actually go bankrupt because they can't pay all the bills, and so we just thought, 'You know, we're good. Our bills are being paid,' but we thought if this could do any good for someone who isn't in the same situation, then that would be great."

Daniel's family suggested Ethan's Super Angels, an organization his mom said was instrumental in helping them when they needed assistance. LeFevre loved the idea and added one of her own: giving back in Daniel's honor.

Together, the families are teaming up with Ethan's Super Angels, which was founded by a couple who lost their young son to childhood cancer. Through the nonprofit, they are raising money for an initiative called Daniel's Gift to provide Christmas presents and financial support to families with children fighting cancer during the holidays.

"Our goal is $10,000 by Thanksgiving," LeFevre said. "There is no better gift for me and for my family to receive than to know that we helped other people. What a true blessing that is."

Daniel's parents said that in the limited time they have left with their son, they are grateful for an experience that reminded them of the goodness in people.

"It was a really kind gesture," Daniel's mom said. "We were really grateful and just went home and were talking about how good people are in the world."

"Barely a day goes by that somebody doesn't reach out saying, 'Hey, we're praying for you. We're thinking of you. We're thinking of Daniel and your family,'" his dad added. "He's really blessed a lot of people."

Three-year-old Daniel of Layton is in the late stages of hepatoblastoma, which is a rare, malignant liver cancer that primarily affects infants and young children. (Photo: Family photo)

Daniel's mom said that during his short life so far, her son has been a "really great example" to them.

"During every surgery, every treatment, every chemo and radiation and CAR T, he just keeps fighting and he just keeps smiling," she said. "He has such a great attitude, and he's been really a great example to us."

As for the Build-A-Bear stuffed animal with his big sister's voice saying, "I love you," his mom says it's getting plenty of attention.

"Daniel plays it over and over. He loves it," she said.