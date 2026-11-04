County commissions in Weber, Davis counties will each get 2 new members

FARMINGTON — The County Commissions in Davis and Weber counties will each be getting two new members in the wake of Tuesday's voting, new at least compared to the current slate of officials on each body.

In Davis County, Kendalyn Harris, the former mayor of Bountiful, ran unopposed and will take over the seat now held by Bob Stevenson, who ran for a seat in the Utah House.

"The first priority is just to get our fiscal house in order, make sure that we're living within our means in the county while still providing the services that we're required to provide," said Harris, who also served two terms on the Bountiful City Council.

In the race for the other Davis County Commission seat up for grabs, Bret Millburn, vying as an unaffiliated candidate, narrowly led Susan Lee, a Republican, by a 50.7%-49.3% margin, or 1,072 votes, according to the initial vote tallies. More ballots are to be counted, with results to be updated later Wednesday, according to Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie.

"First, thank you to everyone who has believed in me, trusted me, supported my candidacy and most importantly, voted for me. Your confidence and encouragement mean more than you know," Millburn said in an email. He didn't go so far as to claim victory, noting that as many as 30,000 ballots have yet to be counted in Davis County.

Millburn previously served three terms on the County Commission as a Republican and got in the contest this go-round to take on the winner of the Republican primary for the post, ultimately Lee. Lee — mother of ex-Utah Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, who resigned in September after state prosecutors filed fraud charges against him — defeated the incumbent in the GOP primary last June, Lorene Kamalu.

Lee didn't immediately responded to a query seeking comment.

Either way, when the dust settles, two new faces will join Republican John Crofts, a Republican and the third member of the Davis County Commission. Crofts was elected to the post in 2024.

"In some ways, we're kind of a young commission, but we also all have great experience that we can bring to make good progress," Harris said.

In his Utah House race, Stevenson, a Republican, was leading Democrat Abigail Treasure by a 51%-49% margin with more ballots to be counted.

'A huge thank you'

In Weber County, Jon Beesley, a Republican, ran unopposed for the seat now held by Sharon Bolos. Beesley defeated Bolos in the Republican primary last June, paving the way for his win.

Jon Beesley won one of two seats on the Weber County Commission up for grabs in voting Tuesday. (Photo: Jon Beesley)

"Just a huge thank you to those took the time to cast their ballot and this year's election really shows how important it is to vote," said Beesley, the former Plain City mayor.

In the race for the other open Weber County Commission seat, Duane Kearsley, a Republican, led Democrat Alvin Thurgood, by a 49.2%-45.2% margin, or 2,430 votes, according to preliminary tallies. Gary New of the Forward Party had 5.5% of the votes, with around 17,000 more ballots in all around Weber County to be counted.

Kearsley, who works as facilities manager at the county-owned Golden Spike Event Center, didn't respond to a query seeking comment. Gage Froerer now holds the seat Kearsley seeks but didn't seek re-election this cycle.

The two new Weber County commissioners will join Republican Jim Harvey, who holds the third seat.