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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's latest storm produced more than 1½ feet of snow in parts of Utah's mountains, while also delivering the first valley snow across the Wasatch Front.

And there's more to come to close out the workweek.

Alta Ski Area and Snowbird Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon were the big winners, collecting 19 inches and 18 inches of new snow, respectively, helping them remain on track to open next week, while Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon also received more than a foot of snow.

Many other resorts tallied at least 8 inches of new snow.

Salt Lake City officially received 0.7 inches of snow out of 0.97 inches throughout the day on Tuesday — a full 40 days within the calendar year before its first measurable snowfall last year.

Last year ended up producing the city's lowest season total since records were first established in 1874, with Utah's capital city collecting just 3.7 inches of snowfall all season.

"It's not a huge storm for Utah standards, but, considering last year, we're happy to see this," said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

Tuesday night's snowfall ranged from a trace to as much as 5 inches along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah, with bench areas receiving the highest totals.

The storm outproduced storm projections across the state, dropping as much as 1.42 inches of water in Enterprise, Washington County, while multiple cities across both southwest Utah and the Wasatch Front ended up with over an inch of precipitation.

Another round arrives

A large low-pressure system off the Pacific Coast Wednesday morning is forecast to arrive in Utah by Thursday as it moves east.

"Although it loses steam, we're still going to see some good totals," Johnson said.

Scattered valley rain and mountain snow are forecast throughout Thursday, beginning in the late morning. The storms will continue into Friday, with the potential that rain will turn to snow along the Wasatch Front even in the afternoon because it's a colder storm than the one that passed through on Tuesday, he said.

The highest probability of valley snow will be in the afternoon and evening on Friday. Showers and flurries will become less frequent by the end of the day and the start of the weekend as the system continues eastward.

Utah's Wasatch Mountains could collect another 8-18 inches between Thursday and Friday, according to KSL Weather models updated on Thursday. Alta could end up with even higher totals if the right conditions align, according to one National Weather Service model.

Park City could end up with over a half-foot of snow. Another 5-10 inches of snow are projected for the central and southern mountains.

The models also suggest that anywhere between a trace and 2 inches of snow is possible across valleys within Utah's northern half. Those areas could end up with another 0.25-0.75 inches of precipitation altogether, with slightly lower totals in valleys across central and southern Utah.

Weekend conditions will be chilly but dry across the state, before potentially more moisture begins next week.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah are available at the KSL Weather Center or on the KSL Weather app.