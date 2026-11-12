Rape charge refiled against former BYU Football player Parker Kingston

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 3:43 p.m.

Emily AshcraftKSL
 
Former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) looks back as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the UCF Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Nov. 29, 2025. On Thursday, charges accusing him of rape, a first-degree felony, were re-filed.

Former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) looks back as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the UCF Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Nov. 29, 2025. On Thursday, charges accusing him of rape, a first-degree felony, were re-filed. (Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Washington County Attorney's Office refiled rape charges against Parker Kingston on Thursday.
  • Previous charges against Kingston, a former BYU Football player, were dismissed by the judge after he denied a request from prosecutors to delay the trial.
  • Prosecutors said the woman who accused Kingston of assaulting her was not ready to testify at that time.

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Attorney's Office refiled charges against a former BYU Football wide receiver on Thursday, signaling they may now be ready to move toward trial.

Parker Kingston, 22, was accused of rape, a first-degree felony, and was scheduled for a jury trial in July. After prosecutors said the woman who made the allegations was not ready to testify at trial and needed more time, 5th District Judge Jay Winward denied their request to delay the trial and dismissed the case.

He said there is no constitutional right to delay a trial, but there is a right to a speedy trial.

The woman's family said they were "shocked and deeply disappointed" by that ruling, but said their fight for justice would continue.

Thursday's charging documents claimed Kingston traveled to St. George to spend time with the woman, who had told him not to come if the only reason was to have sex with her.

It said both Kingston and the woman agreed that they talked and then watched a movie in the woman's room, engaging in some consensual sexual activity but not sexual intercourse.

The woman claimed she left the room and then came back and Kingston "became more aggressive" and wanted to have sexual intercourse and she told him "no" four times, charges said, before he had sex with her without her consent.

Kingston claims that the woman did not say no to sexual intercourse, but that he received a text from her an hour after he left saying she had told him no.

The charges also had texts between Kingston and a friend where he said he "cracked her," and said he later told investigators that meant to have sex. Most of the messages between him and the woman were on Snapchat, and are no longer available.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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