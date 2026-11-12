Salt Lake man accused of killing roommate admits shooting was 'impulsive'

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man who allegedly admitted to police that his emotions got the best of him when he shot and killed his new roommate through a closed door has been charged.

James Stacey Riedman, 47, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. He is accused of fatally shooting Kade Tuttle, 24, on Nov. 3 at his apartment, 768 N. Redwood Road.

"In this case, the victim had recently moved into the defendant's apartment after experiencing homelessness," charging documents state. "In the short time the victim and the defendant were roommates, tempers flared and the victim left the apartment for a short time. When the victim returned, he had groceries, but couldn't get into the apartment, as the defendant had locked him out. Tempers flared and the defendant fired a single shot through the front door, hitting the victim, killing him."

When Salt Lake City police arrived at the apartment, officers found Tuttle lying on the landing outside the apartment door with a gunshot wound to his chest, the charges state.

"Officers observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the apartment door," according to the charges.

When questioned after being taken into custody, Riedman told investigators that he rented a room in his apartment to help with finances. But after Tuttle moved in, "tensions had developed over issues including (Tuttle) leaving lights on, eating more than his share of Riedman's food, and taking items like a belt without permission," the charges state.

On the day of the shooting, Riedman claimed he felt he was being "increasingly taken advantage of" and locked Tuttle out. When Tuttle returned, Riedman said he banged on the door for 15 to 30 minutes and yelled, "I'm going to kick this … door down," according to the charges.

Fearing Tuttle would "enter the apartment with others and harm him," Riedman told police he fired one round through the front door, the charges state. "After hearing a gurgling noise seconds later, Riedman suspected he had hit someone but did not call for help or attempt to render aid. Riedman stated his intent was only to scare (Tuttle)."

When questioned further, he admitted that the shooting was "an impulsive thing" driven by anger, according to the charges. He admitted that Tuttle "never made explicit threats of violence and his actions were driven by emotion rather than fear," the charges state.