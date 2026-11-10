Have You Seen This? Coyote crosses I-15 in Lehi

Posted - Nov. 10, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

Arianne BrownKSL
 
A coyote found its way to I-15 near 4800 North in Lehi on Tuesday morning, with the ordeal being captured by Utah Department of Transportation cameras.

A coyote found its way to I-15 near 4800 North in Lehi on Tuesday morning, with the ordeal being captured by Utah Department of Transportation cameras. (UDOT)

Save Story

LEHI — A coyote found its way to I-15 near 4800 North in Lehi on Tuesday morning, with the ordeal being captured by Utah Department of Transportation cameras.

When I saw the video, which shows the coyote walking near the median and then navigating its way across the freeway, I wanted to reach in and grab it and bring it to safety.

Yes, I'm one who loves to watch wildlife from afar — often while I'm in their spaces. In fact, this past summer, I was running on a trail in southern Utah and found my way up higher than usual, only to be met by a pack of coyote pups.

I was in their space. I knew it and respected it.

So, I quickly and carefully found my way back down safely, knowing that (thankfully), I am not coyote food.

Watching a coyote on I-15 feels a lot like seeing coyotes in the wild, and gosh, I hope it made its way across, because it appears that it did.

I love that I live in a state with wildlife, and I wish so much that I didn't encroach so much on the spaces they call home.

Have You Seen This?

Have You Seen This? US Geological Survey worker shovels pile of red-hot lava

With lava from Kilauea volcano spewing in the background, a U.S. Geological Survey worker shoveled a heap of red-hot lava as part of the agency's research initiatives.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?UtahUtah County

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  