Have You Seen This? Coyote crosses I-15 in Lehi

LEHI — A coyote found its way to I-15 near 4800 North in Lehi on Tuesday morning, with the ordeal being captured by Utah Department of Transportation cameras.

When I saw the video, which shows the coyote walking near the median and then navigating its way across the freeway, I wanted to reach in and grab it and bring it to safety.

Yes, I'm one who loves to watch wildlife from afar — often while I'm in their spaces. In fact, this past summer, I was running on a trail in southern Utah and found my way up higher than usual, only to be met by a pack of coyote pups.

I was in their space. I knew it and respected it.

So, I quickly and carefully found my way back down safely, knowing that (thankfully), I am not coyote food.

Watching a coyote on I-15 feels a lot like seeing coyotes in the wild, and gosh, I hope it made its way across, because it appears that it did.

I love that I live in a state with wildlife, and I wish so much that I didn't encroach so much on the spaces they call home.

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