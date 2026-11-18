THE BIG LEAF – We don't seem to know much about caterpillars. Based on the picture books I read to my kids, caterpillars are really hungry. At some point, most of them construct a chrysalis or cocoon. And then, when the time's right, they emerge as a magnificent butterfly or moth.

But what are caterpillars really like? Do they get jealous of each other? Are they ever scared of the dark? Do they know that the pupa stage is coming, or does it catch them by surprise?

While I can't answer these important questions, I can tell you that caterpillars love funny sounds. Check out this video:

Apparently, these wriggly caterpillars live in Asheville, North Carolina. Here's how James Raleigh, who captured the video, described the scene:

"Just walking around and noticed a leaf with a bunch of blue caterpillars on it. I grabbed my phone and started recording. Immediately noticed they were reacting to my voice and just winged it," he wrote.

It's amazing how connected the caterpillars were to the sound. They started wriggling right on cue and then went back to their normal business as soon as it was over. So, it's safe to say these caterpillars love silly noises.